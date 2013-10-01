How to install Koken

Koken makes the installation process extremely easy intuitive. In fact, there is only one file that you will need to upload making it very quick and easy.

Prepare for installation

The first thing you will need to do is prepare your files and database for installation. You will be downloading the files, uploading them to your account, as well as creating a database for Koken to use.

Downloading the Koken files First, you need to download the files that Koken provides for the installation. Koken has made this extremely easily in which you will only need a single index.php file for the initial setup. To obtain the files, you may do so directly from the Koken download page. Uploading Koken to your account Once you have downloaded the necessary files for your new Koken installation, you will need to upload them to your account to use them. Inside the zip file that you downloaded earlier, you will find a single index.php file that is used to get all of the Koken files set up on your account. Extract the index.php file to somewhere you will remember for now. After you have extracted the index.php file for the Koken installation to somewhere you will remember, its now time to upload the file to the server. There are multiple ways to upload a file to your account but most will use the cPanel File Manager or an FTP client such as Filezilla. For a single files, many times the cPanel File Manager is easiest as you will need to be in cPanel for the next step anyways. Creating a database for Koken Just like nearly every other CMS out there, you will need to create a database for Koken to use. This can be done quickly and easily using Database Wizard option in cPanel. When creating the database, be sure to keep note of the database user, password, and the database name. You will need them in the next steps.

Installing Koken

Once you have the Koken file uploaded to your account and the database that Koken will use created, its now time to get Koken installed. One of the best things about Koken is the easy to use installer that walks you right through the process. To get to the installer, you will just go to where the index.php file you uploaded earlier is located. If you uploaded it to your public_html directory, you would just go to your domain in your web browser to activate the installer.